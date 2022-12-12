Home Nation

‘Unconvinced’ Chhattisgarh Governor withholds nod to quota bill

The governor in November had urged CM Bhupesh Baghel to convene a special session of the Assembly to pass the amendment bill for tribal reservation or seek a resolution through an ordinance.

Published: 12th December 2022

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR:  In apparent signs of emerging dissent between Raj Bhavan and the state government in Chhattisgarh, Governor Anusuiya Uike has withheld her assent to the reservation amendment bill, which was passed in the Assembly on December 2, raising the quota to 76% in education and government jobs in the state. Uike has sought reasons behind the quota hike for all categories instead of just for the tribals. 

“When the reservation was 58%, the high court termed it unconstitutional. Only after knowing the credible details along with the preparedness of the government to defend the bill if there arises any issue before the court, will I think of giving the assent,” Uike said.

Following a tribal agitation, the governor had in November urged Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to convene a special session of the Assembly to pass the amendment bill for tribal reservation or seek a resolution through an ordinance.

“But the government raised the quota for all categories, bringing it to 76%, with many changes,” Uike said. The amendment bill increased reservation for ST (32%), SC (13%), OBC (27%) and the Economically Weaker Sections (4%). The Congress has said the BJP is indulging in politics using the governor’s office.

