Home Nation

Bengal: Wife claims Bogtui violence accused murdered by CBI officials, files complaint

She also stated that CBI officers had on Monday afternoon given her a call to inform about Lalan Sheikh's death, besides threatening her and her son of the same consequences.

Published: 13th December 2022 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A day after Bogtui violence-accused Lalan Sheikh died in CBI custody in Bengal's Birbhum district, his wife claimed on Tuesday that he was "murdered" by agency officials, who had earlier demanded Rs 50 lakh to clear his name in the case.

Reshma Bibi on Tuesday morning filed a complaint at Rampurhat Police Station, alleging that the CBI officials had threatened to kill Sheikh during their visit with him to Bogtui village as part of the investigation process.

The central agency, which is probing the Bogtui arson and violence that had in March left at least 10 people dead, rubbished the allegation as "baseless".

Sheikh, a prime accused in Bogtui violence, was "found hanging" on Monday in the washroom of a temporary CBI office set up in a guest house in Rampurhat, with CBI officials claiming that he died by suicide and his family alleging that his death resulted from torture.

Some of the family members along with villagers had been staging a sit-in outside the agency's office, holding 'Go Back CBI' placards.

The Birbhum district police have already started a probe into the custodial death.

Sheikh's inconsolable wife, talking to reporters, said, "My husband has been murdered by CBI officers. He could not have died by suicide. The officers who came to our house along with Lalan on Monday afternoon had asked for Rs 50 lakh to clear his name. They had also beaten me up at that time."

She also stated that CBI officers had on Monday afternoon given her a call to inform about Sheikh's death, besides threatening her and her son of the same consequences.

The CBI, however, rebuffed the allegations as "baseless and bereft of truth".

A senior CBI official, however, said that any of the agency sleuths, if found guilty of lapses during the inquiry into the case, will have to face strict action.

"We are here to investigate. Nobody in our team asks for money from anybody. Such allegations are absolutely baseless," the CBI officer added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bogtui violence Lalan Sheikh Birbhum
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army prevented Chinese attempts to change status in Arunachal's Yangtse area: Rajnath in LS
: Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria was arrested on Tuesday morning for his controversial remarks. (Photo | ANI)
MP Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for `kill Modi' remark
Image for representationl purpose only. (File Photo)
INTERVIEW| 'India needs a dedicated cyber security law'
CBI produces Jahangir Sheikh before Rampurhat Sub-Divisional court in connection with the 'March 21 massacre case' at Bogtui village, in Birbhum. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal: Birbhum killing prime suspect found dead in CBI custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp