Home Nation

Maoists torch construction company vehicles in Jharkhand's Chatra district

A group of 15-20 Maoists arrived at the road construction site and set ablaze two JCB machines of the firm engaged in the work.

Published: 13th December 2022 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

Maoists

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

CHATRA: A group of Maoists struck at a road construction site in a forested area in Chatra district, torched two earthmovers and targeted the labourers, a senior police officer said.

The incident took place near Karmahi forest, about 200 km from state capital Ranchi, on Monday night.

A group of 15-20 Maoists arrived at the road construction site and set ablaze two JCB machines of the firm engaged in the work, the police officer said.

The Maoists also beat up some labourers present there before sneaking into the forest.

Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ranjan said the incident was an "act of desperation" on the part of the Maoists over their demand for levy.

Following the incident, security personnel led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Chatra), Avinash Kumar, launched a search operation to track the culprits involved in the incident.

An official of the company said the road construction was scheduled to be completed by February end

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maoists Chatra (Jharkhand
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army prevented Chinese attempts to change status in Arunachal's Yangtse area: Rajnath in LS
: Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria was arrested on Tuesday morning for his controversial remarks. (Photo | ANI)
MP Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for `kill Modi' remark
Image for representationl purpose only. (File Photo)
INTERVIEW| 'India needs a dedicated cyber security law'
CBI produces Jahangir Sheikh before Rampurhat Sub-Divisional court in connection with the 'March 21 massacre case' at Bogtui village, in Birbhum. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal: Birbhum killing prime suspect found dead in CBI custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp