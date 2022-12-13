Home Nation

Class 2 student dies after scuffle with fellow students in Uttar Pradesh

A scuffle broke out between Shivam and some other students, who jumped on his chest in a primary school in the Shikohabad area.

By PTI

FIROZABAD: A Class 2 student of a primary school in the Shikohabad area here died following a scuffle with fellow students, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Kishanpur village on Monday when a scuffle broke out between Shivam and some other students, who jumped on his chest, Station House Officer of Shikohabad police station Harvindra Mishra.

Shivam (7) was taken to a hospital where he died on Tuesday, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the SHO added.

A probe has been launched into the matter and the school administration is also being questioned, police said.

District Magistrate Ravi Ranjan, when contacted, said Basic Education Officer Ashish Kumar Pandey and SDM Shikohabad Shiv Dhyan Pandey have been sent to the spot to probe the matter.

Further action will be taken after post-mortem report is received and questioning of school principal, teachers and students is completed, he said.

