Home Nation

Hacker planted evidence on Stan Swamy’s computer: Report

Last year, the US firm revealed that two others arrested in connection with the case, Surendra Gadling and Rona Wilson were also victims who had evidence planted in their device by a hacker. 

Published: 13th December 2022 08:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

Activists form a human chain to protest against the death of Father Stan Swamy

In this representational image, activists form a human chain soon after the death of Father Stan Swamy. (File Photo| EPS)

By Online Desk

The United States-based digital forensics firm, Arsenal Consulting has revealed that a hacker planted evidence on a device owned by tribal rights activist Stan Swamy who died while under judicial custody, several months after his arrest in the Bhima-Koregaon case. Last year, the firm revealed that two others arrested in connection with the case, Surendra Gadling and Rona Wilson were also victims who had evidence planted in their device by a hacker. The revelation relating to Surendra Gadling came a day after the death of Stan Swamy on July 5, 2021, while the report on Rona Wilson came several months prior to that.

ALSO READ | Bhima Koregaon case: Pune cop planted evidence in devices of jailed activists, says report

The 84-year-old Jesuit priest Stan Swamy was suffering from Parkinson's disease. His requests for bail on medical grounds was rejected multiple times. Eventually, his health condition deteriorated and he died in a hospital, while in judicial custody, on July 5, 2021.

According to The Washington Post, Massachusetts-based firm Arsenal Consulting has released the latest analysis on Stan Swamy.

Arsenal Consulting said that Swamy had been targeted by an extensive malware campaign for nearly five years till his device was seized by the police in June 2019. In that duration, the hacker had complete control over the activist’s computer, and placed dozens of files in a hidden folder without his knowledge, according to The Washington Post.

ALSO READ | Bhima Koregaon case: Supreme Court extends house arrest of Gautam Navlakha

It may be recalled that a day after the activist Father Stan Swamy's death on July 5, 2021, Arsenal Consulting claimed that evidence was planted on the computer of Surendra Gadling. The firm claimed that the malware that targeted Gadling's computer via emails also had several other Bhima-Koregaon accused, including Swamy and Sudha Bhardwaj copied on the mails.

Stan Swamy and others were arrested in the Bhima Koregaon case under UAPA for alleged links with banned Maoists.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stan Swamy Arsenal Consulting hacker Bhima-Koregaon case
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army prevented Chinese attempts to change status in Arunachal's Yangtse area: Rajnath in LS
: Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria was arrested on Tuesday morning for his controversial remarks. (Photo | ANI)
MP Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for `kill Modi' remark
Image for representationl purpose only. (File Photo)
INTERVIEW| 'India needs a dedicated cyber security law'
CBI produces Jahangir Sheikh before Rampurhat Sub-Divisional court in connection with the 'March 21 massacre case' at Bogtui village, in Birbhum. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal: Birbhum killing prime suspect found dead in CBI custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp