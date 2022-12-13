Himachal CM to bring in transparency act soon

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A day after being sworn in as the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, Congress leader Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said the transparency act will be brought into the state soon, for which a blueprint will be prepared. The act will see the elected representatives having to disclose their sources of income and assets every year.

Assuming charge at the secretariat in Simla on Monday, accompanied by Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri, Sukhu said, “We will bring in the transparency act so that MLAs and other elected representatives disclose their assets annually, besides revealing the source of their income. The blueprint of the act will be prepared so that people get a corruption-free administration.”

Sukhu added that as soon as the state Cabinet is formed, all the guarantees promised to the people before the elections will be fulfilled in the first meeting itself, as directed by Rajya Sabha MP and AICC in-charge of the state, Rajeev Shukla. “But we first need to understand the entire situation so that we can take decisions in accordance with the ground realities,” the CM said.

When asked about the formation of the Cabinet, Sukhu said it will happen the moment the party's high command gives the go-ahead. The Cabinet will be a blend of experience and youth and will comprise professionals and people from all regions so that everyone gets due representation. Sukhu dismissed talks of differences within the party over government formation, saying that there will be perfect coordination between the government and the party. State Congress president Pratibha Singh will soon hold consultations with all the MLAs, he added.

Sukhu also presided over the Congress Legislative Party meeting, after which he said that it was decided that all the MLAs and their family members would have to pay the same room tariff in Himachal Bhawan and other state guest houses as is being charged from the general public. He also promised to give top priority to the redressal of public grievances.

Sukhu also brought attention to the restoration of the foundation stone plaque of Atal Tunnel, Rohtang, which was laid by Sonia Gandhi when she was the chairperson of the National Advisory Council on June 28, 2010. Calling the missing plaque an insult to democracy, Sukhu said it must be restored at the earliest.

Promising Transparency

Aims to ensure a corruption-free government

Under the proposed act, MLAs and other elected representatives will have to disclose their assets annually

They will have to reveal the source of income

Blueprint of the act to be prepared soon

