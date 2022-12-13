I&B ministry blocks Pak-based OTT for anti-India TV series

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The ministry of information and broadcasting (I&B) on Monday issued directions for blocking a Pakistan-based OTT platform’s website, two mobile applications, four social media accounts and a smart TV app, saying a series being shown by it was detrimental to India’s national security and integrity.

The platform Vidly TV released a web series titled “Sevak: The Confessions” on the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and was found to be detrimental to the national security, sovereignty and integrity of India.

Three episodes of the web series have been released till date, it said. This is for the first time; the ministry has blocked the OTT platform service based in Pakistan. It has been issuing directions to block social media handles and youtube channels, which would run an anti-India agenda and spread fake news.

“Action against Pakistan-based Vidly TV follows the assessment that the provocative and wholly untrue web series “Sevak” was sponsored by Pakistan’s info ops apparatus. First (of 3) episode was released on 26.11.2022, the anniversary of Pakistani terror attacks on Mumbai in 2008,” senior adviser at the ministry Kanchan Gupta said on Twitter.

The web series portrayed an anti-India narrative on sensitive historical events and subjects of national importance such as Operation Blue Star and its aftermath, the demolition of the Babri Masjid at Ayodhya, the killing of a Christian missionary named Graham Staines, Malegaon blasts, Samjhauta Express blasts and inter-state river water dispute related to Sutlej Yamuna Link canal.

“The web series portrayed an anti-India narrative on sensitive historical events and subjects of national importance…Promoting hatred in the people against the Government of India: The series contains several dialogues such as passing of wounds by the Sikh people to their next generations in the context of Operation Blue Star,” said the ministry.

