India condemns OIC Secretary General's visit to PoK

OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha visited PoK on December 10 along with a five-member delegation at the invitation of Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Published: 13th December 2022 05:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 05:03 PM   |  A+A-

Hissein Brahim Taha, OIC Secretary General, OIC, OIC General Secretary

Hissein Brahim Taha, the Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. (File Photo | AFP)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India has condemned the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)’s Secretary General, Hissein Brahim Taha’s, visit to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and his comments on Jammu and Kashmir.

“Let me reiterate that OIC has no locus standi in matters related to J&K, which is an integral and inalienable part of India. Any attempt of interference and meddling in India’s internal affairs by OIC and its Secretary General is completely unacceptable,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi said.

The OIC has a 57-member grouping of largely Muslim-majority nations and India has said that the OIC has already lost its credibility by taking a blatantly communal, partisan and factually incorrect approach to issues.

Bagchi further said that "OIC has already lost its credibility by taking a blatantly communal, partisan and factually incorrect approach to issues. Its Secretary-General has unfortunately become a mouthpiece of Pakistan. We hope that he would refrain from becoming a partner in carrying out the nefarious agenda of Pakistan of promoting cross-border terrorism into India, especially in J&K."

Meanwhile, the OIC chief said that the grouping has been working on a plan to find a channel of discussion between Pakistan and India on the Kashmir issue.

"I think the most important thing is to find the channel of discussion between stakeholders [India and Pakistan] and we are working on a plan of action in this regard in collaboration with the Pakistani government and other member countries," Taha had reportedly said while addressing the media in Muzaffarabad on Sunday.

Earlier, the five-member delegation led by Taha drove to the Chakothi sector, where it was briefed by a military commander on the situation at the Line of Control (LoC). The OIC delegation was on a visit from December 10-12 at the invitation of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

