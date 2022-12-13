Jaishankar to chair 2 high-level NY events

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will preside over two high-level ministerial signature events of India’s ongoing Presidency of the UN Security Council (December 14,15) in New York.

The high-level ministerial open debate on December 14 is on “New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism” and the briefing on December 15th is on “Global Approach to Counter-terrorism Challenges and Way Forward”. Both these have been key priorities for India during its present tenure of Presidency of UNSC.

The primary focus of the Open Debate on Reformed Multilateralism is to encourage all member states to seriously address the pressing need for reforms in the global governance multilateral architecture, including the long-standing reforms of the UNSC. The meeting will also witness briefings by the Secretary General of the UN and the President of the 77th UN General Assembly.

Separately, the high-level Briefing on Counter-Terrorism will seek to promote consensus amongst Council Members on the broad principles of a global counter-terror architecture with an aim to further build upon the Delhi Declaration adopted during the Special Meeting of the Counter-Terrorism Committee in Mumbai and New Delhi.

