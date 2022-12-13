Home Nation

Money laundering case: Nora Fatehi files defamation suit against Jacqueline Fernandez

Both Fatehi and Fernandez were questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with their alleged links to the case. 

Published: 13th December 2022 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 05:22 PM

Jacqueline Fernandez-Nora Fatehi

Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi at the Enforcement Directorate office in New Delhi. (Photos | PTI)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a new twist to the Rs 200-crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, actor Nora Fatehi on Monday filed a criminal defamation suit against fellow actor Jacqueline Fernandez for ‘unfairly dragging’ her name into the infamous case. 

Fatehi, a Canadian citizen with Indian roots, also arrayed 15 media organisations as accused of allegedly circulating the defamatory statements made by Fernandez. Both Fatehi and Fernandez were questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with their alleged links to the case. 

“A conspiracy by the accused No. 1 (Fernandez) to ensure the financial, social, and personal downfall of the complainant was hatched, and enacted by the said action,” stated the complaint filed through her lawyer before a Delhi Court.

The complaint was filed after Jacqueline, a Sri Lankan national, reportedly said that Nora received expensive gifts from Sukesh. Refuting the claim, Fatehi said in the complaint that she has never met Sukesh in person. But she spoke to him once when his wife Leena Maria Paul made her speak to him over speakerphone at an event in Chennai. She added that she was invited to the event by Leena, who gifted her an iPhone and a Gucci bag. “No gifts were ever received by the complainant from Chandrashekar,” the complaint added. 

It further said that her rivals in the film industry resorted to unfair means to tarnish her image and reputation because they were unable to compete with her on merit. Fatehi also denied having received a luxury car from Sukesh. She said the car was given as part-payment to her brother-in-law Bobby Khan, who Sukesh had approached for directing a movie.

Hearing adjourned till December 20
A Delhi court on Monday adjourned the hearing in the `200 crore money laundering case against actor Jacqueline Fernandez and ‘conman’ Sukesh Chandrashekar till December 20. Special Judge Shailendra Malik deferred the matter after being told that Fernandez is yet to receive complete copies of the charge sheet

