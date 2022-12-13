More than dozen school children injured in road accident in UP

By PTI

BUDAUN: A speeding school bus fell into a roadside ditch in a town in Uttar Pradesh, injuring more than a dozen school-going children, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 9 am on Tuesday.

The school bus of a private school in Bisauli town fell into the roadside ditch after the driver lost control of it.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Siddhartha Verma on Tuesday said that the bus fell into the ditch after the driver lost control of it as a result of which around a dozen children were injured.

Local residents rushed to the spot to rescue the children, Verma said, adding that an investigation into the matter is underway.

