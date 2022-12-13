Home Nation

Nation remains grateful to bravehearts for their supreme sacrifice: Prez on 2001 Parliament attack

Twenty-one years ago on December 13, terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) attacked the Parliament complex and opened fire, killing nine people.

Published: 13th December 2022 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

President Droupadi Murmu addresses during a civic reception hosted in her honour by the government of Andhra Pradesh

President Droupadi Murmu. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said the nation will always remain grateful to the "valiant martyrs" who laid down their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack.

"The nation pays homage to the valiant martyrs who laid down their lives while defending the Parliament against terrorist attack on this day in 2001. We will always remain grateful to the Bravehearts for their courage and supreme sacrifice," the president tweeted.

The victims included five Delhi police personnel, a woman Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper, two Parliament watch and ward staff and a gardener.

A journalist who was injured died later. All five terrorists were shot dead.

