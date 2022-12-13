New faces in Mann cabinet likely soon

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: With the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections over, the Punjab government cabinet might see a reshuffle soon. Led by CM Bhagwant Mann, the cabinet will likely drop two to three sitting ministers and new faces brought in along with a change in portfolios of others.

The ones who are likely to be dropped are Food Processing and Horticulture Minister Fauja Singh Sarari who was allegedly caught on audio devising an extortion plan with his aide, Revenue Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa and Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar due to their ‘performance’.

The new faces who might make it to the cabinet are Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, Lambi, who defeated SAD patron and five-time former CM Parkash Singh Badal, Jagdeep Kamboj, Jalalabad, who defeated Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhir Singh Badal.

Meanwhile, MLA from Talwandi Sabo Baljinder Kaur will soon get the rank of a cabinet minister in her capacity as the chief whip of the ruling party in the state assembly. A decision to this effect was taken at a cabinet meeting on Monday.

