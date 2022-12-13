Retired govt official, wife killed as car plunges into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir

By PTI

BHADERWAH/JAMMU: A retired government official and his wife were killed Tuesday after their car skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

Mangat Ram (62) and his wife Shakuntla Devi (58) were on their way to Jammu from their Gandoh residence and the accident occured near Jathi village, the official said.

Ram was a retired Tehsil Supply Officer (TSO) of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCSCA) department.

Their car rolled down several hundred feet into the gorge, the official said, adding while Shakuntla was found dead by rescuers on the spot, Ram succumbed to his injuries at Government Medical College Hospital Doda.

BHADERWAH/JAMMU: A retired government official and his wife were killed Tuesday after their car skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. Mangat Ram (62) and his wife Shakuntla Devi (58) were on their way to Jammu from their Gandoh residence and the accident occured near Jathi village, the official said. Ram was a retired Tehsil Supply Officer (TSO) of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCSCA) department. Their car rolled down several hundred feet into the gorge, the official said, adding while Shakuntla was found dead by rescuers on the spot, Ram succumbed to his injuries at Government Medical College Hospital Doda.