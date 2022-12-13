Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee says 'no' to films on Sikh Gurus

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has banned the portrayal of Sikh Gurus in movies till further notice.

The SGPC's Dharam Prachar Committee (DPC) meeting held in Amritsar took the decision.

For a film that portrays Sikh Gurus and their family members, filmmakers generally sought a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the SGPC, a report said.

SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami, who presided over the meeting, said that due to the ongoing trend of making films on the Sikh Gurus and clan, there has been resentment among the Sikh Sangat,(public) in view of which, the SGPC has decided to ban their portrayal through all kinds of films.

He said on this issue, objections from various religious societies and the public has been reaching the SGPC.

A few days ago the SGPC had requested the Punjab government to ban the release of the Punjabi film Dastaan-E-Sirhind which depicted the life of the four sahibzadas (Sons, of Guru Gobind Singh tenth Sikh guru) following opposition from various organisations and the Sikh community.

In 2018 Akal Takht (the highest temporal body of the Sikhs) had banned the Punjabi film Nanak Shah Fakir and in 2019 another film Dastaan-E-Miri Piri ran into trouble but was later allowed after some references were removed.

In 2014 the animated Punjabi film Chaar Sahibzaade had to take permission from SGPC before releasing the movie which was granted.

