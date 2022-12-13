Home Nation

Shortage of teachers in IITs & IIMs, govt tells Lok Sabha

In a written reply, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said 493 teaching positions need to be filled in the Indian Institute of Management (IIMs) out of the sanctioned strength of 1,566.

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As many as 4,502 faculty posts are lying vacant in the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the Centre told the Lok Sabha on Monday.

In a written reply, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said 493 teaching positions need to be filled in the Indian Institute of Management (IIMs) out of the sanctioned strength of 1,566. He said out of the 18,956 sanctioned teaching posts in 45 central universities, 12,776 seats are filled up, and 6,180 posts are vacant as on December 1, 2022. 

According to data shared by the minister,  out of the 6180 posts lying vacant in the central universities, 1,529 positions are of professors, 2,304 of associate professors and 2,347 of assistant professors. Of the total vacant positions in the central universities, 908 jobs in the three categories of professor, associate professors and assistant professors of Scheduled Castes need to be filled out of the sanctioned posts of 2284. Similarly, 544 positions of Scheduled Tribes need to be filled in the three categories out of the sanctioned posts of 1142.

