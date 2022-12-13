Unique family ID to be implemented with consent of J&K households: Manoj Sinha

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Rejecting concerns of the opposition parties, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said the eight-digit Unique Alpha Numeric Code (Family ID) will be implemented with the consent of the families in the Union Territory.

“The government has decided to implement the Unique Alpha Numeric Code (Family Identity Card) in J&K,” Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said in Jammu. He said everybody has an Aadhar card and the Unique Alpha-Numeric Code will be made with the consent of families.

“It will be an eight-digit code. The database will have all details of the families, which will prove beneficial for the implementation of social security schemes like scholarships and old page pensions, etc. The beneficiaries will not have to apply to avail benefits of schemes as they will get enrolled for the schemes automatically,” Lt Governor said.

He said the Unique Alpha Numeric Code will bring transparency and save time. “It will provide benefits of the schemes to people,” he added. Each family, according to Digital J&K Vision Document, will be provided with a unique alpha-numeric code called JK Family ID.

The database would identify each and every family in J&K and would collect the basic data of the family in a digital format. All the applicable laws and regulations in respect of data protection shall be complied with in the management of data. The government's decision to allow a ‘Unique Family ID’ to each family has been criticized by the opposition parties as they have raised concerns over data privacy.

“Creating a unique family ID’ for J&K residents is emblematic of the widening trust deficit especially post-2019. Kashmiris are viewed with deep suspicion & this is another surveillance tactic to tighten the iron grip on their lives,” tweeted former J&K Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti. National Conference Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said the proposed issuance of unique IDs to families in J&K is not needed and the government should instead focus more on the effective deliverance of existing schemes.

“Until and unless the administration does not explain the need for such an exercise when we have other IDs for exactly the same purpose, the proposed measure would only create more suspicion,” he said.

Congress has also raised its concern over the move saying why the government want to peek into everything when they already have enough data through Aadhaar and are providing benefits to people through direct bank transfer mode. BJP, however, has welcomed the move saying it will bring more transparency in the implementation of social security schemes.

