Amit Shah to take part in Kashi-Tamil Sangamam

LUCKNOW:  Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Varanasi on Friday to be a part of the concluding ceremony of ongoing month-long Tamil-Kashi Sangamam. Moreover, Shah is expected to hold a high-level meeting of party office bearers to chalk out the strategy for the upcoming Urban Local Body elections in the state.

Home Minister Shah will join the Sangamam as the chief guest of the concluding ceremony. The Sangamam was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid celebrations of the culture of Kashi and Tamil Nadu on November 19.

The objective of the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam was to celebrate, reaffirm and rediscover age-old links between Kashi and Tamil Nadu, both the land of Lord Shiva and country’s most important and ancient seats of learning .

Over 2,500 delegates from Tamil Nadu had thronged the land of Lord Shiva for the event which has been taking place in different nooks and corner of the world’s most ancient and holy city of Varanasi.

