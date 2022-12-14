Home Nation

CM Sukhu sacks officials on extension in Himachal

As per the orders issued by the office of chief secretary on Monday to all the administrative secretaries,

Published: 14th December 2022 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2022 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  A day after taking charge as the Himachal Pradesh chief minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced a review of all the decisions taken by the previous BJP government since April 1 and also directed the termination of all extensions or re-employments and appointments of chairman, vice-chairman and nominated members in boards and corporations granted by the previous government, besides putting the recruitment process in abeyance.

As per the orders issued by the office of the chief secretary on Monday to all the administrative secretaries, “All the extensions or the re-employments accorded and operative, be terminated forthwith except for government medical colleges.

Decisions taken by the cabinet since April 1, 2022, will be reviewed. All instructions for which notifications for creation/ upgradation have been issued be de-notified. Thereafter administrative departments may put up for fresh consideration to the cabinet such proposals which are justified.”

It added: “Appointments of all chairman, vice-chairman, and nominated members in boards and corporations, autonomous bodies, cooperative institutions and other committees, including temple committees and urban local bodies be terminated forthwith.” The government has also sought details of all the foundation stones laid by the previous government during the last six months to be submitted to the CM’s Office by December 15.

Terming this decision “dictatorial” and “anti-people”, BJP spokesperson Randhir Sharma said, “The governments work in continuity. The decision is dictatorial and an assault on the interests of people.”
Urging Sukhu to reconsider the decision, Sharma said the BJP would not hesitate to start agitation at all levels if such anti-people decisions are taken by the government. 

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu BJP congress
