Congress to bring no-confidence motion against Shivraj's govt in Madhya Pradesh

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A no-confidence motion against the present Shivraj Singh Chouhan government will be brought by the opposition Congress in the Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha during the five days winter session, starting from December 19.

The Leader of Opposition Dr Govind Singh, wrote to the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat on Tuesday, informing it of moving a no trust vote against the government. The notice to this respect, which was signed by the LoP, was submitted by senior Congress MLA and former MP law minister PC Sharma, to the Principal Secretary (MP Vidhan Sabha) on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the state Congress apparatus is working to bring a detailed charge sheet against the state government, to back the no-confidence vote. Mocking at the Congress bringing no-confidence vote against the government, the state’s home minister and official spokesperson Narottam Mishra said, “It’s really surprising that Congress, on which people of the state have lost trust, is bringing no-confidence motion against our popular government.”

