Home Nation

Criminal cases against 4 of 17 new Gujarat ministers

94% of them are crorepatis, according to a report by ADR

Published: 14th December 2022 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2022 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel took charge of his office in Gandhinagar on Tuesday. 
Along with Patel, 16 ministers have also taken charge of their respective ministries. The new cabinet includes four ministers, who have criminal backgrounds. Whereas, one of the ministers is accused of a serious crime, said Gujarat Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) in a report.

State Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Purshottambhai Solanki has the highest case registered against him, including four serious IPC counts, while Harsh Sanghvi, Minister, Independent Charge of Home Department, also faces one case. While Health Minister Rushikesh Patel and Agriculture Minister Patel Raghavji face one case each.  As far as the financial background of the ministers is concerned, 94 per cent of them are crorepatis.

The ADR report said 16 or 94 per cent are crorepatis. The average assets of 17 ministers analysed is Rs 32.70 crore. Balvantsinh Chandansinh Rajput from Sidhpur constituency is the richest minister having assets worth Rs 372.65 crore, while Khabad Bachubhai Maganbhai from Devgadhbaria constituency has the lowest declared total assets of Rs 92.85 lakh.  A total of 14 ministers have declared liabilities out of which the minister with the highest liabilities is Balvantsinh Chandansinh Rajput of Sidhpur constituency with Rs 12.59 crore of liabilities.

As per the report, 6 persons or 35 per cent ministers have declared their educational qualification to be between class 8th and 12th while 8 ministers have declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above and three (18 per cent) ministers are diploma holders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhupendra Patel Purshottambhai Solanki
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army prevented Chinese attempts to change status in Arunachal's Yangtse area: Rajnath in LS
: Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria was arrested on Tuesday morning for his controversial remarks. (Photo | ANI)
MP Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for `kill Modi' remark
Image for representationl purpose only. (File Photo)
INTERVIEW| 'India needs a dedicated cyber security law'
CBI produces Jahangir Sheikh before Rampurhat Sub-Divisional court in connection with the 'March 21 massacre case' at Bogtui village, in Birbhum. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal: Birbhum killing prime suspect found dead in CBI custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp