Ink attack on Maharashtra minister Patil: Police drop attempt to murder charge against accused

The suspension of ten police personnel including three officers, for an alleged security lapse following the incident, has been revoked.

Published: 14th December 2022 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2022 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil (File Photo|PTI)

Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil (File Photo|PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: The Pimpri Chinchwad Police in Pune district of Maharashtra have dropped the attempt to murder charge against three persons arrested for allegedly throwing ink at state minister Chandrakant Patil, and also revoked the suspension of 10 police personnel in connection with the incident, a top official has said.

The incident had occurred in Pimpri city on Saturday apparently as a mark of protest against minister Patil's controversial remark about Dr B R Ambedkar and social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule.

Three people threw ink at Patil when he was stepping out of one of the office-bearer's house, after which they had been arrested.

Ten police personnel, including three officers, had been suspended for alleged security lapse following the incident.

"We have dropped section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in a case registered against three accused, who were held for the ink attack on Patil. However, the other sections under which they were booked, will remain," Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Ankush Shinde said on Tuesday.

The other sections invoked in the case are 120B (criminal conspiracy ), 355 (assault or use of criminal force to any person), 500 (defamation), and 34 (common intention), police said.

"The suspension of 10 police personnel also has been revoked," said Shinde.

The development came a day after Patil sought the release of those who were arrested in connection with the ink attack and also demanded that the suspension of the police personnel be revoked.

Speaking in Marathi at an event in Aurangabad last Friday, Patil, the Higher and Technical Education Minister, had said that Ambedkar and Phule did not seek government grants for running educational institutions, they "begged" people to gather funds for starting schools and colleges.

The use of the word "begged" stirred up a controversy.

After the ink attack, the police had also questioned a television journalist to find out if the latter is involved, however, was later allowed to go.

