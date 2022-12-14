MP: Three men kill old man over land dispute, deceased's kin burn the accused's houses

By PTI

GWALIOR: Tension prevailed in Rarua village in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district following back-to-back incidents of the murder of an old man and the victim's kin setting the houses of three attackers on fire, police said on Wednesday.

Nobody was injured in the fire which damaged household items.

The 72-year-old man was beaten to death with sticks on Monday evening by three men over a land dispute, a police official said.

In a revenge attack, the victim's family members on Tuesday night set the homes of the three attackers on fire, he said.

"The blaze was doused by Fire Brigade personnel," said Gwalior superintendent of police Amit Sanghi.

Police arrested one of the three men involved in the murder while the two others are on the run.

"The blaze damaged the household goods. The incidents have resulted in tension in the village. Police are keeping a close watch," Sanghi added.

