Home Nation

MP: Three men kill old man over land dispute, deceased's kin burn the accused's houses

The 72-year-old man was beaten to death with sticks on Monday evening by three men over a land dispute, a police official said.

Published: 14th December 2022 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2022 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

GWALIOR: Tension prevailed in Rarua village in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district following back-to-back incidents of the murder of an old man and the victim's kin setting the houses of three attackers on fire, police said on Wednesday.

Nobody was injured in the fire which damaged household items.

The 72-year-old man was beaten to death with sticks on Monday evening by three men over a land dispute, a police official said.

In a revenge attack, the victim's family members on Tuesday night set the homes of the three attackers on fire, he said.

"The blaze was doused by Fire Brigade personnel," said Gwalior superintendent of police Amit Sanghi.

Police arrested one of the three men involved in the murder while the two others are on the run.

"The blaze damaged the household goods. The incidents have resulted in tension in the village. Police are keeping a close watch," Sanghi added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gwalior Madhya Pradesh property dispute man beaten to death Rarua village
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Express Illustations)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp