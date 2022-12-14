PLA’s aggression thwarted: Govt

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after the Indian Army revealed that Indian and Chinese troops recently clashed near the Line of Actual Control, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed Parliament on Tuesday that the People’s Liberation Army unilaterally tried to change the status quo, which was thwarted by Indian soldiers.

“On December 9, PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in the Yangtse area of Tawang Sector (in Arunachal Pradesh) and unilaterally change the status quo. The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner,” Singh said, adding that the ensuing face-off led to a physical scuffle. However, “Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts,” he said in Parliament.

The scuffle led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides. Singh clarified that there were no fatalities or serious injuries on the Indian side. The local Commanders of both sides met on December 11 and discussed the matter. The issue has also been raised at the diplomatic level.

Meanwhile, responding to the clashes, the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Tuesday said the situation along the border with India was “generally stable”. Later, a spokesman of the Western Theatre Command of the PLA issued a statement, claiming that the clash took place when its troops on regular patrol on the Chinese side of the LAC were blocked by Indian soldiers.

