Power corridor: Wind energy target in 2022 failed due to Covid, says Power Minister

By Express News Service

Congress MP Demands panel to examine sudden deaths

Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi demanded that a committee be constituted to examine the recent instances of the sudden death of people in the country, saying some are attributing it to the side effects of COVID-19 or vaccines. He said viral videos of the sudden death of people while exercising in gym, playing, dancing and walking are creating fear among people. My topic today is the demand to constitute a committee to examine side-effects of Covid vaccines in the light of sudden death of people in the country,” Pratapgarhi said in his special mention in Rajya Sabha.

Wind energy target in 2022 failed due to covid: Power Minister

Supply chain disruptions, change in tariff regime and the pandemic were among the reasons for the shortfall in meeting the targeted 60GW of wind energy in the country by 2022, Parliament was informed on Tuesday. “As on October this year 31,2022 wind power projects of 41.8 GW capacity have been commissioned and 11.7 GW capacity projects are at various stages of implementation in the country. In addition, bids of 1,700 MW capacity of wind power projects have been issued as well,” Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister Raj Kumar Singh said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

400 died while cleaning sewers since 2017: GOVT

As many as 400 people have died while undertaking hazardous cleaning of sewers and septic tanks since 2017, the government said on Tuesday. Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said no death has been reported due to engaging in manual scavenging. “However, 233 persons have died due to accidents while undertaking hazardous cleaning of sewer and septic tanks during the last three years and current year,” Ramdas Athawale said in

a written response in Lok Sabha.

(With agency inputs)

