Home Nation

Punjab: SGPC decides to ban movies portraying Sikh gurus, their kin 

It was also decided to form a joint committee of representatives of the SGPC and Nihang organisations to mark 200 years of Sikh general Baba Phula Singh’s martyrdom.

Published: 14th December 2022 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2022 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Harjinder Singh Dhami was elected as the president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC)

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Harjinder Singh Dhami, the president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has banned the portrayal of Sikh gurus and their family members in any kind of film so that religious sentiments are not hurt.

The decision was taken at the Dharam Prachar Committee (DPC) meeting held on Tuesday in Amritsar, which was presided over by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami. It was also decided to form a joint committee of representatives of the SGPC and Nihang organizations to mark 200 years of Sikh general Baba Phula Singh’s martyrdom.

Dhami referred to the ongoing trend of films being made on Sikh gurus and their family members and said there has been resentment among the Sikh Sangat (public) over the issue, and objections from various religious societies and the public had been reaching the SGPC regularly. The ban will be in effect until further decision.

The SGPC had a few days back requested the Punjab government to ban the release of the Punjabi film Dastaan-E-Sirhind, which depicted the life of the four sahibzadas (sons of 10th Sikh guru, Gobind Singh).

“Several organizations and members of the Sikh community are raising protests to demand a ban on this film,” Dhami had then said.

In 2018, the Akal Takht (the highest temporal body of the Sikhs) banned the Punjabi film Nanak Shah Fakir and in 2019 another film, Dastaan-E-Miri Piri, ran into trouble but was later allowed after some references were removed. In 2014, the animated Punjabi film Chaar Sahibzaade was released after getting permission from the SGPC. 

Meanwhile, Dhami said the SGPC and Nihang organizations will jointly plan events to be held to mark the anniversary of Baba Phula Singh’s martyrdom, which falls in March 2023. The events will feature Sikh religious preachings, for which a special van has been prepared to take the preachers from village to village, who will also inform people about Sikh history, principles and code of conduct.

According to Dhami, special focus will be given to the border areas for the campaign. The van was flagged off by Dhami on Tuesday. It will operate under the supervision of Shaheed Sikh Missionary College, Amritsar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SGPC DPC
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army prevented Chinese attempts to change status in Arunachal's Yangtse area: Rajnath in LS
: Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria was arrested on Tuesday morning for his controversial remarks. (Photo | ANI)
MP Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for `kill Modi' remark
Image for representationl purpose only. (File Photo)
INTERVIEW| 'India needs a dedicated cyber security law'
CBI produces Jahangir Sheikh before Rampurhat Sub-Divisional court in connection with the 'March 21 massacre case' at Bogtui village, in Birbhum. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal: Birbhum killing prime suspect found dead in CBI custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp