Singer Sunidhi Chauhan to perform at Rajasthan Congress gala

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The Congress is in a celebratory mood in Rajasthan, ahead of two milestones for the party this month the completion of four years of the Ashok Gehlot government in the state as well as 100 days of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Congress will hold a grand celebration in Jaipur on Friday to mark the occasions. Rahul will attend the colourful programme as the chief guest on December 16, the eve of completion of Gehlot’s four years in office.

A performance by singer Sunidhi Chauhan will also be a part of the event to be held at Jaipur’s Albert Hall, AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Tuesday. Besides Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, state party in-charge Sukhjinder Randhawa, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasara, all the major state leaders will be present at the programme.

The event will also mark 100 days of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. The march will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir in February 2023.

“The Yatra will complete 100 days on December 16 and it will be a milestone,’’ Ramesh said at a press conference on Tuesday. The occasion will be observed through a glittering Bharat Jodo Concert. Rahul will also address a press conference in Dausa that afternoon.

New Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Congress MLAs from the state will also join Rahul’s yatra on Friday. According to Ramesh, a public meeting will also be held in Alwar on December 19. The Congress government will complete four years of its term in Rajasthan on December 17. A range of programmes will be held from December 17 to December 28 to publicise the achievements of the Gehlot government. The chief minister will also hold a press conference on Saturday to mark the occasion, during which he will present an account of the achievements of his tenure.

A four-day exhibition will also be organised at Jawahar Kala Kendra in Jaipur, in which the work done by all the government departments and their progress will be showcased. Also on display will be the various public welfare schemes launched by the government, including the Old Pension Scheme and the Chief Minister Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme. There will also be direct communication with the beneficiaries and the ambitious programme to provide smartphones to needy women will finally be launched during these celebrations.

JAIPUR: The Congress is in a celebratory mood in Rajasthan, ahead of two milestones for the party this month the completion of four years of the Ashok Gehlot government in the state as well as 100 days of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Congress will hold a grand celebration in Jaipur on Friday to mark the occasions. Rahul will attend the colourful programme as the chief guest on December 16, the eve of completion of Gehlot’s four years in office. A performance by singer Sunidhi Chauhan will also be a part of the event to be held at Jaipur’s Albert Hall, AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Tuesday. Besides Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, state party in-charge Sukhjinder Randhawa, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasara, all the major state leaders will be present at the programme. The event will also mark 100 days of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. The march will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir in February 2023. “The Yatra will complete 100 days on December 16 and it will be a milestone,’’ Ramesh said at a press conference on Tuesday. The occasion will be observed through a glittering Bharat Jodo Concert. Rahul will also address a press conference in Dausa that afternoon. New Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Congress MLAs from the state will also join Rahul’s yatra on Friday. According to Ramesh, a public meeting will also be held in Alwar on December 19. The Congress government will complete four years of its term in Rajasthan on December 17. A range of programmes will be held from December 17 to December 28 to publicise the achievements of the Gehlot government. The chief minister will also hold a press conference on Saturday to mark the occasion, during which he will present an account of the achievements of his tenure. A four-day exhibition will also be organised at Jawahar Kala Kendra in Jaipur, in which the work done by all the government departments and their progress will be showcased. Also on display will be the various public welfare schemes launched by the government, including the Old Pension Scheme and the Chief Minister Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme. There will also be direct communication with the beneficiaries and the ambitious programme to provide smartphones to needy women will finally be launched during these celebrations.