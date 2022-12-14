Three dead, several injured in stampede at event attended by Suvendu Adhikari in Bengal

By Online Desk

Three persons were reported killed while several others were injured in a stampede in an event attended by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday evening, reports said.

State General Secretary and Spokesperson of All India Trinamool Congress, Kunal Ghosh took to Twitter to blame Suvendu Adhikari for the tragedy.

Who is responsible for three deaths in Shuvendu's programme?

How does he dare to ignore police and hold a programme without permission?

Why Shuvendu takes name of Justice Rajashekhar Mantha specifically?

Why does he think himself to be beyond law?

— Kunal Ghosh (@KunalGhoshAgain) December 14, 2022

The event was held to distribute blankets to people at West Burdwan district.

The stampede reportedly took place after Suvendu Adhikari addressed the gathering and left the venue.

The injured have been rushed to Asansol district hospital and are currently undergoing treatment.

According to initial reports, the BJP has not taken permission for holding the event.

More details are awaited.

