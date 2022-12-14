Home Nation

Three dead, several injured in stampede at event attended by Suvendu Adhikari in Bengal

The stampede reportedly took place after Suvendu Adhikari addressed the gathering and left the venue.

Published: 14th December 2022 09:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2022 09:14 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari (Photo | PTI)

Three persons were reported killed while several others were injured in a stampede in an event attended by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday evening, reports said.

State General Secretary and Spokesperson of All India Trinamool Congress, Kunal Ghosh took to Twitter to blame Suvendu Adhikari for the tragedy.

The event was held to distribute blankets to people at West Burdwan district.

The stampede reportedly took place after Suvendu Adhikari addressed the gathering and left the venue.

The injured have been rushed to Asansol district hospital and are currently undergoing treatment.

According to initial reports, the BJP has not taken permission for holding the event.

More details are awaited.

