Home Nation

TMC is an all-India party: Mamata at Shillong

The BJP, which has two MLAs, is a constituent of the state’s ruling coalition which the National People’s Party (NPP) heads.

Published: 14th December 2022 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2022 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee meets the families of the Mukroh tragedy victims, during her visit, in Shillong. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the TMC is not a party of West Bengal or the Bengalis, as projected by its critics, but of all India.

On her maiden visit to Shillong in election-bound Meghalaya, Banerjee picked the BJP solely for her attack. The BJP, which has two MLAs, is a constituent of the state’s ruling coalition which the National People’s Party (NPP) heads.

“There is a rumour that the Trinamool Congress is a Bengali party. If it is a Bengali party, why do people sing the national song and the national anthem, which were written by Bankim Chandra (Chatterjee) and Rabindranath (Tagore) respectively?” Banerjee asked.

She said “Jai Hind” was Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s slogan and that Mother Teresa had received the Nobel Peace Prize from Kolkata. She asked if people would say all these personalities belonged only to Bengal and not India. 

“Why do you divide people on the basis of caste and religion? Let us walk, think and speak together,” Banerjee said. “I am a Bengali too and I am proud about it. I work for all India. I served in several ministries and am a seven-time former MP. You can’t say I cannot come here because I am a Bengali,” she added.

Attacking the BJP, she said the party is “jealous” of the TMC. She said the BJP had tried its best and “misused” power in the last West Bengal elections but could not defeat the TMC which won by two/third majority. 

She criticised the Meghalaya government on the recent firing incident on the Assam border that left six people dead. She visited the houses of the five victims from Meghalaya and offered financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee TMC National People’s Party BJP Trinamool Congress Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army prevented Chinese attempts to change status in Arunachal's Yangtse area: Rajnath in LS
: Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria was arrested on Tuesday morning for his controversial remarks. (Photo | ANI)
MP Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for `kill Modi' remark
Image for representationl purpose only. (File Photo)
INTERVIEW| 'India needs a dedicated cyber security law'
CBI produces Jahangir Sheikh before Rampurhat Sub-Divisional court in connection with the 'March 21 massacre case' at Bogtui village, in Birbhum. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal: Birbhum killing prime suspect found dead in CBI custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp