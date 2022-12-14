Home Nation

Want to fly? Reach airport 3.5 hours prior to departure

In its advisory to passengers, India’s largest airline IndiGo said that major airports are experiencing high footfalls and the check-in and boarding time is expected to be longer than usual.

Crowd at T3 IGI Airport departure, in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With chaos continuing at the Delhi and Mumbai airports due to serpentine queues and large crowds, airlines have asked domestic passengers to reach at least 3.5 hours prior to flight departure, carry only one piece of handbag weighing not more than 7 kg, and do web check-in.

As air traffic has recovered to pre-Covid levels, major airports in the country, particularly the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, have been witnessing inordinate delays with passengers having to wait for hours to clear all the checks. On Tuesday, fliers again witnessed acute congestion at Delhi airport’s Terminal 3.

In its advisory to passengers, India’s largest airline IndiGo said that major airports are experiencing high footfalls and the check-in and boarding time is expected to be longer than usual. Similarly, SpiceJet asked domestic passengers to reach Mumbai airport 2.5 hours prior to departure and 3.5 hours prior for international travel.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday rapped airlines for not deploying adequate manpower at all check-in and baggage drop counters, especially during early morning hours leading to congestion and long queues. 

Parliament panel summons Delhi airport CEO over chaos 
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture on Tuesday summoned Delhi International Airport Ltd CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar on December 15 to take up the issue of congestion at the airport

