Home Nation

Acid-like substance thrown at Delhi schoolgirl; Three arrested

The girl was on her way to school with her youngster sister when two men came in a motorbike and threw acid-like substance at her face, the police said.

Published: 15th December 2022 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Arrested

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Two motorcycle-borne men threw acid-like substance at a 17-year-old girl in Delhi on Wednesday, raising fresh questions about women’s safety in national capital. Police have arrested the girl’s alleged jilted lover and two of his associates in connection with the incident. 

The girl was on her way to school with her youngster sister when two men came in a motorbike and threw acid-like substance at her face, the police said. “She has suffered 7-8% facial burns,” a doctor at Delhi’s Safdarjang Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment, said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
motorcycle-borne Acid jilted lover
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Photo | Vignesh Saravanan, EPS)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp