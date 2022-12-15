Acid-like substance thrown at Delhi schoolgirl; Three arrested

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two motorcycle-borne men threw acid-like substance at a 17-year-old girl in Delhi on Wednesday, raising fresh questions about women’s safety in national capital. Police have arrested the girl’s alleged jilted lover and two of his associates in connection with the incident.

The girl was on her way to school with her youngster sister when two men came in a motorbike and threw acid-like substance at her face, the police said. “She has suffered 7-8% facial burns,” a doctor at Delhi’s Safdarjang Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment, said.

