Bihar: SIT constituted to probe into hooch deaths; whip cracked on errant officials

Sale and consumption of alcohol was completely banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April, 2016.

By PTI

CHHAPRA/PATNA: A special investigation team has been set up to crack the hooch case in Saran district of Bihar, where 26 people have died and at least 12 others have taken ill since Tuesday night, officials said.

During a press conference in Chhapra, the district headquarters, Saran DM Rajesh Meena on Thursday said that action has been taken against officials concerned.

"We have also conducted intensive raids across the district in the last 48 hours and nabbed 126 hooch traders. More than 4,000 litres of illicit liquor have also been seized," he said.

Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar, who was also present at the press conference, declined to divulge whether the arrested persons included those directly involved in the latest hooch case, saying that "the matter is still under investigation and disclosing much at this stage could hamper the probe".

"Some blame lies on officials concerned too and hence SHO of Mashrak police station and the local chowkidar have been suspended with immediate effect", he added.

They also said that transfer of the Sub Divisional Police Officer of Marhaura has been recommended to authorities along with a request that departmental proceedings be initiated against him.

"For speedy investigation, an SIT consisting of 31 police officials, headed by an additional SP and including three deputy SPs, has also been set up", the district magistrate said.

The DM and the SP also appealed to the people to come forward "with any relevant information they might have, without any fear of reprisal".

Meanwhile, CPI(M) MLA Satyendra Yadav, whose party supports the "Mahagathbandhan" government from outside termed the stringent prohibition law, that has been in place for over six years, as "betuka" (absurd).

Yadav's Manjhi assembly segment is close to the areas of Saran, where the hooch tragedy happened.

Talking to PTI outside the state assembly, he said, "There may be virtue in abstinence from alcohol but it cannot be enforced by any law. This law is absurd and impractical. It is high time people understood that".

Sale and consumption of alcohol was completely banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April, 2016.

