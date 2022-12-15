Home Nation

Chhattisgarh: Teen held for abducting, raping, killing 8-year-old girl

The girl had gone missing on December 7, after which a kidnapping case was registered at Vidhan Sabha police station.

Published: 15th December 2022 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

RAIPUR: A teen boy was held on Thursday for allegedly abducting, raping and murdering an 8-year-old girl in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a police official said on Thursday.

The girl had gone missing on December 7, after which a kidnapping case was registered at Vidhan Sabha police station, he said.

Her body was found on a vacant plot in Saddu locality on December 13 and the post mortem report stated strangulation as the cause of death as well as the minor being sexually assaulted before the killing, said Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police Prashant Agrawal.

"We have held a 14-year-old boy for abducting, raping and killing the girl. We had rounded him up for questioning based on leads from CCTV footage from the spot. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime," the SSP said.

He has been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 363 (kidnapping), 376 (rape) and 201 (destruction of evidence) as well as relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rape murder Chhattisgarh POCSO case
India Matters
Sabarimala. (File Photo)
In 28 days, Sabarimala revenue touches Rs 148 crore
Visuals of the fire caused by a blast in the airconditioner unit of a residential building in Choolaimedu, Chennai. (Photos | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Man charred to death in Chennai's Choolaimedu after AC blast triggers fire
L-R: The heads of the Congress' Nagaland unit Kewekhape Therie, Meghalaya unit Vincent Pala, and Tripura unit Birajit Sinha. (Photos | Twitter)
Congress has a mountain to climb ahead of elections in Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura
Extortion by cops: Bengaluru citizens wary of staying out late

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp