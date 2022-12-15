Father of Ankita murder accused booked for trying to sodomise help

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Former minister and expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya, the father of Pulkit Arya who is the prime accused in the Ankita murder case, has been accused of trying to have unnatural sex with one of his domestic helps.

In a complaint lodged at the Jwalapur (Haridwar) police, Vinod Arya was also accused of hatching the plan of a recent road accident in which the helper suffered injuries on the head and hand. An FIR was registered by the police following this. The expelled BJP leader used to call the helper at night, asking him to massage and press his legs, during which Vinod Arya made obscene acts and attempted to sexually abuse them, the helper said in the complaint.

In the road accident, three men on a motorcycle hit the motorbike in which the helper was travelling, they claimed. The complainant also suspected Vinod Arya of hatching the plan for the accident with

the intention of murdering the helper.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh told this reporter, “A case has been registered on the complaint of the helper. Instructions have been given that the entire matter should be thoroughly investigated.”

When contacted, Vinod Arya said he was not aware of any FIR being lodged against him. Asked if his helper had filed a case against him, the former said he was 67 and was not in a position to commit such an act. He alleged that the helper has been blackmailing him.

Forest dept demolishes 15 ‘illegal’ mazars on U’khand govt land

Dehradun: Uttarakhand forest officials have demolished 15 mazars (Islamic mausoleums) built by encroaching forest land. Of the 17 mazars identified, 15 were demolished with bulldozers. The two mazars were exempted from demolition as their managers provided valid land documents. Confirming the action, Dehradun Forest Division DFO Nitish Mani Tripathi told this reporter, “After Dehradun, illegal religious places built by encroaching forests in other divisions will also be demolished. In the last few years, religious places cropping up on encroached government land has increased at a large scale,” the DFO said. The Nainital High Court has also reprimanded the state government and the forest authorities in this regard. After this, the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led government took it seriously and instructed the forest headquarters to identify such encroachments and take action. Uttarakhand’s Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Vinod Kumar Singhal confirmed that the state had already begun the exercise to identify all illegal religious structures in forest land.

