Home Nation

Five cops, doc booked  over bizman’s death in UP police station

The FIR lodged at the Rania police station named the SHOs of Shivli and Rania police stations. The district hospital doctor Dr Pawan Parya has also been booked.

Published: 15th December 2022 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

police custody, custodial death

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  In a case of custodial death of a 27-year-old businessman, five police personnel along with a doctor of the district hospital were booked, while 11 policemen, including station officers of two police stations, were suspended on charges of negligence after the victim’s kin alleged that the deceased was tortured by the police in Kanpur Dehat late on Monday night. The death was reported on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, the autopsy report of the victim, on Wednesday, corroborated the charges of his family against the cops after it was found that the body had 24-25 injury marks, indicating brutality in police custody. The Kanpur Dehat SP, initially, tried to hush up the case by claiming that the victim died of a medical condition. However, Kanpur Dehat District Magistrate Neha Jain ordered a magisterial inquiry into the death, and SP Suniti formed a special investigation team to probe the role of cops in the case. No arrest has been made so far.

Ppolice sources say, victim Balwant Singh, a resident of Lalpur Saraiyya, was picked up by the Kanpur Dehat police for questioning on Monday evening in a robbery case wherein another businessman and Balwant’s relative Chandra Bhan Singh was robbed of Rs 4.5 lakh under Shivli police station area by some unidentified miscreants on December 6. The FIR lodged at the Rania police station named the SHOs of Shivli and Rania police stations. The district hospital doctor Dr Pawan Parya has also been booked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
custodial death businessman police personnel Doctor booked
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Photo | Vignesh Saravanan, EPS)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp