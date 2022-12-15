Five cops, doc booked  over bizman’s death in UP police station

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a case of custodial death of a 27-year-old businessman, five police personnel along with a doctor of the district hospital were booked, while 11 policemen, including station officers of two police stations, were suspended on charges of negligence after the victim’s kin alleged that the deceased was tortured by the police in Kanpur Dehat late on Monday night. The death was reported on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, the autopsy report of the victim, on Wednesday, corroborated the charges of his family against the cops after it was found that the body had 24-25 injury marks, indicating brutality in police custody. The Kanpur Dehat SP, initially, tried to hush up the case by claiming that the victim died of a medical condition. However, Kanpur Dehat District Magistrate Neha Jain ordered a magisterial inquiry into the death, and SP Suniti formed a special investigation team to probe the role of cops in the case. No arrest has been made so far.

Ppolice sources say, victim Balwant Singh, a resident of Lalpur Saraiyya, was picked up by the Kanpur Dehat police for questioning on Monday evening in a robbery case wherein another businessman and Balwant’s relative Chandra Bhan Singh was robbed of Rs 4.5 lakh under Shivli police station area by some unidentified miscreants on December 6. The FIR lodged at the Rania police station named the SHOs of Shivli and Rania police stations. The district hospital doctor Dr Pawan Parya has also been booked.

