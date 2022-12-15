Home Nation

If someone consumes liquor, they will die, says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Hooch tragedy

The chief minister also said: "I am ready to give Rs 1 lakh each to people to start their own work. We'll raise the amount if needed, but nobody should get involved in the liquor business."

Published: 15th December 2022 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reacts as he responds to the opposition on the Chhapra hooch tragedy in the State Assembly, in Patna. (Photo | PTI)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reacts as he responds to the opposition on the Chhapra hooch tragedy in the State Assembly, in Patna. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

OATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday told media persons waiting for his reaction on the 39 deaths so far in the Chhapra hooch tragedy that if "someone consumes spurious liquor, they will die" as he came under heavy pressure on his alleged failed excise policy.

Defending the liquor ban in Bihar, he said that the state's prohibition policy has benefitted several people and a large number of people have given up drinking alcohol due to his measures.

"The liquor ban has benefitted several people. A large number of people have given up alcohol...This is good. Several people have happily accepted this. But there are some troublemakers. I have told officers to identify the actual troublemakers and nab them," Kumar told the media in Patna.

"I have told officers that they shouldn't capture the poor. People manufacturing liquor & carrying on liquor trade should be caught," Kumar said.

The chief minister also said: "I am ready to give Rs 1 lakh each to people to start their own work. We'll raise the amount if needed, but nobody should get involved in the liquor business."

"Last time, when people died due to spurious liquor, someone said they should be compensated. If someone consumes spurious liquor, they'll die - an example is before us. This should be condoled, those places should be visited and people should be explained about the fallout of their action," Nitish Kumar said.

After the first death late Tuesday in a Chhapra hospital, the toll has reached 39 on Thursday.

In its wake, Masrakh Station House Officer (SHO) Ritesh Mishra and Constable Vikesh Tiwari were suspended on the recommendation of Marhaura Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Yogendra Kumar.

Bihar Excise Minister Sunil Kumar on Wednesday vowed strict action against culprits responsible for deaths.

"Process of filling an FIR is underway. I have spoken over the phone with SP," Sunil Kumar said.

The sale and consumption of alcohol were banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016.

Hours after the first few deaths were reported from Chhapra, the opposition on Wednesday attacked the Bihar Chief Minister in the state assembly leading to Nitish Kumar losing his cool and screaming back at the BJP leaders.

The Janata Dal-United chief slammed the BJP for protesting the deaths as Leader of Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha questioned the state's liquor ban policy since 2016.

Nitish Kumar lost his temper in the House and screamed at the BJP MLAs ''Sharabi ho gaye ho tum...(you are drunk)"

Protesting against the incident, Bihar opposition lawmakers also staged a demonstration outside the state assembly later. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitish Kumar Chhapra hooch tragedy failed excise policy spurious liquor
India Matters
Sabarimala. (File Photo)
In 28 days, Sabarimala revenue touches Rs 148 crore
Visuals of the fire caused by a blast in the airconditioner unit of a residential building in Choolaimedu, Chennai. (Photos | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Man charred to death in Chennai's Choolaimedu after AC blast triggers fire
L-R: The heads of the Congress' Nagaland unit Kewekhape Therie, Meghalaya unit Vincent Pala, and Tripura unit Birajit Sinha. (Photos | Twitter)
Congress has a mountain to climb ahead of elections in Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura
Extortion by cops: Bengaluru citizens wary of staying out late

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp