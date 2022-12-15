Home Nation

Jaishankar unveils Gandhi’s bust at UNSC

Multilateral platforms are being misused to justify and protect perpetrators of terrorism, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said during an open debate at the UN Security Council.

Published: 15th December 2022

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and others during the unveiling of Mahatma Gandhi Statue at the United Nations headquarters. (Photo | PTI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar and UNSG Antonio Gutteras, unveiled the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in the prestigious North Lawn Gardens of the United Nations headquarters at New York. The Gandhi bust is a gift from India to the UN and is the first Gandhi sculpture installed at its headquarters. 

Multilateral platforms are being misused to justify and protect perpetrators of terrorism, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said during an open debate at the UN Security Council, in a veiled attack on China and its close ally Pakistan.

He said that the need of the hour was new orientation for a reformed multilateralism. “All of us are aware that the question of equitable representation on and increase in membership of the Security Council has been on the UNGA agenda for well over three decades. Our challenge is to translate that into concrete outcomes,” EAM said.

The call for change has been accelerated by growing stresses on international system that we have experienced in recent years. “On the one hand they have brought out the inequities and inadequacies of the way the world currently functions. On the other hand they have also highlighted that a larger, deeper collaboration is necessary to find solutions,” Dr Jaishankar added. “Recent concerns over food, fertiliser and fuel were not adequately articulated in the highest councils of decision making,” he added.

