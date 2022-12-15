Jharkhand CM alleges involvement of railway officials in transportation of illegal mining products

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Amid Enforcement Directorate’s crackdown over illegal mining in Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has alleged the involvement of railway officials in the transportation of illegal stone and other mining products.

Soren, writing a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, also informed him about the decision of the state government to set up a high-level inquiry committee for the same and expected all cooperation from him in the investigation.

Drawing attention towards the involvement of railway officials in the transportation of illegal mining in Jharkhand, CM Hemant Soren stated in his letter that illegal mining is not possible without the support of transportation facilities.

In order to regulate mining activities and check illegal mining in Jharkhand, the state has already integrated the VAHAN portal with Jharkhand Integrated Mines and Minerals Management System (JIMMS) and proper monitoring of mining transport is being done. Through JIMMS, online permits and e-challan are issued after online payment and verification of all documents.

“But, I am sorry to inform you that no support is being provided to the state government in checking illegal transportation of mining products by the Railways. Despite communication by the state government officials with the railways, several incidents of transportation of mineral resources without ‘challan’ have come to the light. Despite several requests, Railways has not integrated its software with JIMMS portal for any of the mineral resources barring the iron ore,” stated the letter written by CM Hemant Soren.

According to Soren, JIMMS is integrated with the VAHAN portal to ensure proper vigilance on the transportation of minerals by road but has yet to be integrated with the Freight Operations Information System (FIOS) of Railways.

Soren further added that it appears that illegal transportation of stone and other mineral resources is being done in connivance with railway officials and they are not integrating their FIOS system to the JIMMS portal of the State Government under a conspiracy.

“In such circumstances, the state government has taken a decision to set up a high-level inquiry committee to look into the matter and I expect all cooperation from the railway officials in the investigation. I also request you to ensure proper implementation of Jharkhand Mineral (Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transportation and Storage) Rules 2017 in the state and no transportation of mineral resources is allowed without legal ‘challan’,” stated the letter.

He also requested the railway minister to integrate the JIMMS portal with the FIOS system of Railways immediately.

