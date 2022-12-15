Maharashtra government set up committee to track inter-faith, inter-caste marriages

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

The Maharashtra government has set up a committee to address issues related to inter-caste and inter-faith marriages. The government has come up with this in view of the Shraddha Walker and Aftab Poonawala case.

Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha will be the head of the 12-member committee. The committee will have government representatives and NGO activists as members.

Shraddha Walkar was murdered by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawalla in May 2022. The victim had been estranged from her family due to her interfaith relationship. When there was absolutely no contact from her in six months, they contacted the police and the horrific incident was uncovered.

The committee has been formed to track and gather detailed information about the couples in such marriages. It will also contact maternal families to know the status of the marriage.

The committee will also conduct counselling for the families if the marriage was against the family's will. The committee will gather data on marriages taking place at religious places whether they are registered or non-registered. It will also seek details of women if they are not in contact with their families.

The committee seeks to provide a platform to resolve issues and conflicts arising from such marriages.

The committee will study all issues in inter-caste and inter-religious marriage and submit a consolidated report to the state government.

NCP MLA and former minister Jitendra Ahwad opposed the state government's move saying the government is violating its own law by interfering in people's private lives.

“How to marry and whom to get married to is the individual choice. Government has no role to play in it. The Indian constitution has given rights to people. By setting up the committee, the incumbent government wants to bring the earlier 5000-year-old caste system. In fact, the government should work to alleviate the caste system, not put the obstacle in individual marriages,” Ahwad said.

He further added, "the government's decision will force a particular caste to only marry within the caste. Every religion has its own laws and people do follow them and the constitution has accepted them as well. Why does the government want to interfere in it?"

"Maharashtra is known as a progressive state but by such decisions, we are going back to the Stone Age. This will strengthen the caste system. Government should encourage the inter-caste and inter religion marriages, it should not follow the dogmatic societal norms that have no value in 21 century,” the former NCP minister said.

