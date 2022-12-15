MP minister sees red at Deepika wearing saffron bikini in movie with SRK

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: More than a month before its release, the Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer much awaited Bollywood film, ‘Pathaan,’ has landed into trouble in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, due to the saffron coloured costume worn by the film’s lead lady in the song, Besharam Rang.’

Peeved over Deepika Padukone wearing a saffron coloured bikini towards the end of the song (first track of the 2023 movie) whose video was released recently, the MP’s Home, Jail and Law Minister Narottam Mishra said on Wednesday, “The costume used in the song is highly objectionable. The filming of the song in such a manner reveals a polluted mindset.”

He further attacked Padukone, saying, “It’s well-known that Deepika Padukone has been a supporter of Tukde-Tukde Gang in the JNU episode in the past. I appeal to the makers of the upcoming movie to rectify or remove the objectionable scene and costume from the song, failing which the film may not be allowed to be screened in MP.”

The multi-starrer thriller movie, which will see Shah Rukh Khan essaying an undercover RAW agent’s role, is set to be released across the country on January 25, 2023. But it was not only the MP home minister who took strong exception to the use of saffron costume in the song, as even the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state and senior Congress MLA Dr Govind Singh objected to it.

“Since the song is titled ‘Besharam Rang,’ does that mean that saffron colour is shameless? The objectionable scenes in the concerned song should be banned or deleted at the earliest.” The MP Congress’s media wing vice-president Bhupendra Gupta mocked the MP home minister on the issue.

“We appeal to the MP CM to propose the state’s home minister’s name for being included in the Censor Board, to ensure that he can keep a watchful eye on script, scenes and costumes in movies, before their release.”

