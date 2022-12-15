Home Nation

MP minister sees red at Deepika wearing saffron bikini in movie with SRK

t was not only the MP home minister who took strong exception to the use of saffron costume in the song. Eeven the Leader of Oppn in the state and senior Congress MLA Dr Govind Singh objected to it.

Published: 15th December 2022 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

'Besharam Rang' song teaser from 'Pathaan'

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  More than a month before its release, the Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer much awaited Bollywood film, ‘Pathaan,’ has landed into trouble in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, due to the saffron coloured costume worn by the film’s lead lady in the song, Besharam Rang.’

Peeved over Deepika Padukone wearing a saffron coloured bikini towards the end of the song (first track of the 2023 movie) whose video was released recently, the MP’s Home, Jail and Law Minister Narottam Mishra said on Wednesday, “The costume used in the song is highly objectionable. The filming of the song in such a manner reveals a polluted mindset.”

He further attacked Padukone, saying, “It’s well-known that Deepika Padukone has been a supporter of Tukde-Tukde Gang in the JNU episode in the past. I appeal to the makers of the upcoming movie to rectify or remove the objectionable scene and costume from the song, failing which the film may not be allowed to be screened in MP.”

The multi-starrer thriller movie, which will see Shah Rukh Khan essaying an undercover RAW agent’s role, is set to be released across the country on January 25, 2023. But it was not only the MP home minister who took strong exception to the use of saffron costume in the song, as even the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state and senior Congress MLA Dr Govind Singh objected to it.

“Since the song is titled ‘Besharam Rang,’ does that mean that saffron colour is shameless? The objectionable scenes in the concerned song should be banned or deleted at the earliest.” The MP Congress’s media wing vice-president Bhupendra Gupta mocked the MP home minister on the issue.

“We appeal to the MP CM to propose the state’s home minister’s name for being included in the Censor Board, to ensure that he can keep a watchful eye on script, scenes and costumes in movies, before their release.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pathaan Deepika Padukone starrer Shah Rukh Khan BJP costume Besharam Rang
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Photo | Vignesh Saravanan, EPS)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp