Home Nation

NCST to probe death of teenage tribal girl at govt school hostel in MP

According to police, the girl allegedly jumped to death from the four-storey hostel building in Ratlam district on December 7.

Published: 15th December 2022 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

(Representational image)

By PTI

INDORE: The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has decided to investigate the death of a 14-year-old female tribal student under suspicious circumstances at a government residential school in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Thursday.

According to police, the girl allegedly jumped to death from the four-storey hostel building in Ratlam district on December 7.

"The NCST took cognisance of the death of the Class 9 student in a suspicious manner based on media reports and decided to probe the matter," the official said.

The commission sent notices to the Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), Ratlam district's Superintendent of Police (SP) and collector, directing them to submit action-taken report in the matter within seven days, the official added.

Earlier, the father of the girl had contested the suicide theory and asked that if his daughter had jumped to death from the building, then why no serious injury marks were found on her body.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tribal girl death tribals Ratlam district
India Matters
Sabarimala. (File Photo)
In 28 days, Sabarimala revenue touches Rs 148 crore
Visuals of the fire caused by a blast in the airconditioner unit of a residential building in Choolaimedu, Chennai. (Photos | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Man charred to death in Chennai's Choolaimedu after AC blast triggers fire
L-R: The heads of the Congress' Nagaland unit Kewekhape Therie, Meghalaya unit Vincent Pala, and Tripura unit Birajit Sinha. (Photos | Twitter)
Congress has a mountain to climb ahead of elections in Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura
Extortion by cops: Bengaluru citizens wary of staying out late

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp