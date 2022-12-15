Home Nation

‘No coercive action’: HC reprieve for CBI in Bogtui case

A murder case against the CBI was registered on the basis of the complaint lodged by Lalan’s family members and the CID was handed over the charge of investigation.

Published: 15th December 2022 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Calcutta High Court.

Calcutta High Court. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA:  Hours after the CID, West Bengal was ordered to probe into the death of the prime accused in Birbhum’s Bogtui massacre in CBI’s custody,  the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed not to take any coercive action against the officers of the central agency. In Birbhum’s Bogtui massacre eight women and two children were charred to death. The court passed the order while hearing a petition seeking rejection of the probe by the CID.

Lalan Sheikh (50) was found hanging in the toilet of a guest house in Rampurhat where the CBI set up a camp office. Preliminary post-mortem report said the injuries on the throat of the deceased were anti-mortem in nature.  After facing a large-scale demonstration by the villagers of Bogtui, the CBI shut down the camp office on Wednesday.

A murder case against the CBI was registered on the basis of the complaint lodged by Lalan’s family members and the CID was handed over the charge of investigation.  On March 21, four houses were set ablaze in Bogtui which was said to be a revenge of murder of local deputy chief of a Trinamool Congress-dominated gram panchayat Bhadu Sheikh. Preliminary investigation revealed the massacre was a result of rivalry between two factions within the TMC over the issue of collecting money from illegal sand mining. 
Lalan was arrested on December 4. The CBI was handed over the probe by the Calcutta HC and the CBI had arrested 21 accused.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bogtui massacre CID Calcutta High Court
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Photo | Vignesh Saravanan, EPS)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp