‘No coercive action’: HC reprieve for CBI in Bogtui case

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Hours after the CID, West Bengal was ordered to probe into the death of the prime accused in Birbhum’s Bogtui massacre in CBI’s custody, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed not to take any coercive action against the officers of the central agency. In Birbhum’s Bogtui massacre eight women and two children were charred to death. The court passed the order while hearing a petition seeking rejection of the probe by the CID.

Lalan Sheikh (50) was found hanging in the toilet of a guest house in Rampurhat where the CBI set up a camp office. Preliminary post-mortem report said the injuries on the throat of the deceased were anti-mortem in nature. After facing a large-scale demonstration by the villagers of Bogtui, the CBI shut down the camp office on Wednesday.

A murder case against the CBI was registered on the basis of the complaint lodged by Lalan’s family members and the CID was handed over the charge of investigation. On March 21, four houses were set ablaze in Bogtui which was said to be a revenge of murder of local deputy chief of a Trinamool Congress-dominated gram panchayat Bhadu Sheikh. Preliminary investigation revealed the massacre was a result of rivalry between two factions within the TMC over the issue of collecting money from illegal sand mining.

Lalan was arrested on December 4. The CBI was handed over the probe by the Calcutta HC and the CBI had arrested 21 accused.

