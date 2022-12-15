Ranchi: Former IG, four others booked in firing case

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Former IPS officer PS Natrajan, along with four others, have been named in an FIR lodged in a case of firing at a sexual assault victim. She was attacked by unidentified assailants on Tuesday while going to the court to attend the hearing on a writ application filed by her.

She hogged the limelight after lodging a complaint of sexual harassment against senior IPS officer PS Natrajan in 2005. Notably, after 12 years of legal battle, the court exonerated IPS Natranjan from the charges of sexual exploitation.

She filed a petition in Jharkhand High Court challenging the judgment of the lower court. Incidentally, she was attacked hours before the case was listed for hearing in Jharkhand High Court. The victim has sustained bullet injuries after being shot at by unidentified assailants and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Ranchi.

Those who have been named in the FIR include Danish Rizwan, Nazir, Sunil Badal, Niraj Sinha and Ajay Kacchap along with Natrajan. The FIR has been lodged by the victims brother.

RANCHI: Former IPS officer PS Natrajan, along with four others, have been named in an FIR lodged in a case of firing at a sexual assault victim. She was attacked by unidentified assailants on Tuesday while going to the court to attend the hearing on a writ application filed by her. She hogged the limelight after lodging a complaint of sexual harassment against senior IPS officer PS Natrajan in 2005. Notably, after 12 years of legal battle, the court exonerated IPS Natranjan from the charges of sexual exploitation. She filed a petition in Jharkhand High Court challenging the judgment of the lower court. Incidentally, she was attacked hours before the case was listed for hearing in Jharkhand High Court. The victim has sustained bullet injuries after being shot at by unidentified assailants and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Ranchi. Those who have been named in the FIR include Danish Rizwan, Nazir, Sunil Badal, Niraj Sinha and Ajay Kacchap along with Natrajan. The FIR has been lodged by the victims brother.