Home Nation

SC refuses to entertain West Bengal's plea against Calcutta HC blanket stay on FIR in stampede case

Refusing to entertain the plea at this stage', the bench asked the state government to move the chief justice of the Calcutta High Court with its modification plea. 

Published: 15th December 2022 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a plea of the West Bengal government seeking to lodge an FIR against BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and others in connection with a stampede at a blanket distribution programme in Paschim Bardhaman district.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha was told by senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for the state government, that he was seeking modification of a high court order granting a 'blanket' stay on registration of an FIR in the case.

Singhvi said the high court judge who passed the order was unavailable and hence, an appeal in the top court has been filed for modification of the order.

Refusing to entertain the plea at this stage', the bench asked the state government to move the chief justice of the Calcutta High Court with its modification plea. This led the state government to withdraw its plea.

As per the police, three people were killed and five seriously injured on Wednesday in a stampede at a blanket distribution programme in Paschim Bardhaman district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Suvendu Adhikari West Bengal government stampede
India Matters
Sabarimala. (File Photo)
In 28 days, Sabarimala revenue touches Rs 148 crore
Visuals of the fire caused by a blast in the airconditioner unit of a residential building in Choolaimedu, Chennai. (Photos | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Man charred to death in Chennai's Choolaimedu after AC blast triggers fire
L-R: The heads of the Congress' Nagaland unit Kewekhape Therie, Meghalaya unit Vincent Pala, and Tripura unit Birajit Sinha. (Photos | Twitter)
Congress has a mountain to climb ahead of elections in Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura
Extortion by cops: Bengaluru citizens wary of staying out late

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp