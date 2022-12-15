Srinagar Diary: Fourth job selection list under scanner to curb irregularities in selection process

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

4th job selection list under scanner

After cancellation of the selection list of the post of Sub Inspectors of J&K Police, Financial Accounts Assistants (FAAs) and Junior Engineers (Civil) in Jammu and Kashmir due to irregularities in the selection process, now the selection process of firemen and drivers in Fire and Emergency Department has also come under scanner after reports of alleged irregularities in the recruitment process. The Lt Governor administration has constituted a three-member committee to look into the allegations of irregularities in recruitment of firemen and drivers in the Fire & Emergency Department.

First FASTag enabled parking system

Jammu and Kashmir has got its first FASTag enabled Parking Management System. It was launched at multi-level car parking general bus stand Jammu. The smart parking was launched as part of J&K’s My Town My Pride Campaign. The state-of-the-art smart parking FASTag enabling cashless is first of its kind in J&K and second across the country. This initiative is a result of partnership between Jammu Development Authority and IDFC First Bank. The parking would work through an app called Park+ where Jammu residents by using this app can now discover, book and prepay for a parking spot.

Panel to probe sexual harassment at work

The Lt Governor administration in Jammu and Kashmir and ordered constitution of Internal Complaint Committee for female members of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service, J&K Secretariat (Gazetted) Service-I and II under Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. The committee has been tasked to inquire and dispose of the complaints of sexual harassment against female members of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service, J&K Secretariat (Gazetted) Service-I and J&K Secretariat Service-II under Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

Fayaz wani

Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir

fayazwani123@gmail.com

4th job selection list under scanner After cancellation of the selection list of the post of Sub Inspectors of J&K Police, Financial Accounts Assistants (FAAs) and Junior Engineers (Civil) in Jammu and Kashmir due to irregularities in the selection process, now the selection process of firemen and drivers in Fire and Emergency Department has also come under scanner after reports of alleged irregularities in the recruitment process. The Lt Governor administration has constituted a three-member committee to look into the allegations of irregularities in recruitment of firemen and drivers in the Fire & Emergency Department. First FASTag enabled parking system Jammu and Kashmir has got its first FASTag enabled Parking Management System. It was launched at multi-level car parking general bus stand Jammu. The smart parking was launched as part of J&K’s My Town My Pride Campaign. The state-of-the-art smart parking FASTag enabling cashless is first of its kind in J&K and second across the country. This initiative is a result of partnership between Jammu Development Authority and IDFC First Bank. The parking would work through an app called Park+ where Jammu residents by using this app can now discover, book and prepay for a parking spot. Panel to probe sexual harassment at work The Lt Governor administration in Jammu and Kashmir and ordered constitution of Internal Complaint Committee for female members of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service, J&K Secretariat (Gazetted) Service-I and II under Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. The committee has been tasked to inquire and dispose of the complaints of sexual harassment against female members of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service, J&K Secretariat (Gazetted) Service-I and J&K Secretariat Service-II under Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. Fayaz wani Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir fayazwani123@gmail.com