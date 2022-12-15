Home Nation

US throws its weight behind India on LAC fight

Underlining that the Pentagon is keeping a close watch on the LAC situation, the official added,"We will continue to remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring the security of our partners.”

Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC near the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh. Oct. 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)

By Yeshi Seli and Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Even as the Opposition continued its protests in Parliament over  the government’s refusal to discuss the India-China LAC face-off, the US defence department on Wednesday pledged support to India and accused China of being provocative.

“The Department of Defense continues to closely watch developments along the Line of Actual Control. We have seen the People’s Republic of China continue to amass forces and build military infrastructure along the LAC,” Pentagon press secretary said.

Underlining that the Pentagon is keeping a close watch on the LAC situation, the official added,  “It does reflect the growing trend by the PRC to assert itself and to be provocative in areas directed towards US Allies and our partners in the Indo-Pacific. We will continue to remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring the security of our partners.”

In the Lok Sabha, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury led the walkout, alleging that the government has not been transparent about the situation at LAC. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said though the Opposition submitted notices in the House demanding a discussion on the issue, the government has continued to refuse.

“We need to know the full details of the LAC situation. The Defence minister hasn’t shared many things which we are privy to. We got information that bridges were being made at many places,” Kharge said. 
Meanwhile, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor slammed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for giving a “small statement without any clarification and without listening to any questions or views of others is not democracy”. 

Army sources said around 200 PLA soldiers tried to transgress the LAC on December 9, but the Indian troops thwarted their attempts, leading to minor injuries on both sides.

Biden backs India 
The White House said on Wednesday it encourages India and China to utilise existing bilateral channels to discuss disputed boundaries, even as it strongly opposed any “unilateral attempts” to advance territorial claims

