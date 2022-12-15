Uttarakhand: Expelled BJP leader booked for misbehaving with male househelp

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Former minister and expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya has been accused of trying to have unnatural sex with one of his househelp.

Vinod Arya is the father of Pulkit Arya, a key accused in the resort receptionist's murder case.

The househelp also accused Vinod Arya of trying to murder him by sending a gang in a motorcycle to collide with his bike. In the accident, the servant claimed, he sustained a head injury and fractured his hand.

The domestic help had lodged a complaint with the Jwalapur (Haridwar) police on Tuesday.

In his police complaint, the househelp claimed that Arya used to call him at night to massage and press his legs. At that time he misbehaved with him. A few days ago, at around 10.30 pm, Vinod Arya summoned him and tried to misbehave with him. Scared, he left for his village in the Saharanpur district.

When he was in his village, three people in a motorcycle hit his bike when he was in the market. He suffered serious injuries. Following this, he lodged a complaint with Fatehpur police. When no action was taken, he approached a court.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh told The New Indian Express, "A case has been registered on the complaint of the servant. Instructions have been given that the entire matter should be thoroughly investigated with the minute verification of every 'fact' in the case"."After a thorough investigation of the case and investigation of every aspect, something can be said about this", he added.

When contacted, Vinod Arya said he was not aware of any FIR being lodged against him. Asked if his servant had filed a case against him, Arya said he was 67 and whether he was in a position to commit such an act. He alleged that the servant was blackmailing him.

It may be recalled that Vinod Arya, father of Pulkit Arya, the main accused in the infamous Vantara Resort murder case, and his son were expelled from the party by the BJP leadership.

