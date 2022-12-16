Home Nation

1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande hosted an 'At Home' event on Thursday on the eve of the Vijay Diwas which was attended by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi among others.

Published: 16th December 2022 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2022 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)

Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The 1971 war was the triumph of humanity over inhumanity and justice over injustice, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday on the occasion of Vijay Diwas that marks India's decisive victory over Pakistan which led to the birth of Bangladesh.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also saluted the brave Indian Armed Forces whose valour led to the victory in the war.

"Today, on Vijay Diwas, the Nation salutes the exemplary courage, bravery and sacrifice of India's Armed Forces. The 1971 war was the triumph of humanity over inhumanity, virtue over misconduct and justice over injustice. India is proud of its Armed Forces," Singh tweeted.

Around 93,000 Pakistani troops surrendered before the joint forces of the Indian Army and the "Mukti Bahini" on December 16, 1971, which paved the way for the birth of Bangladesh.

"On Vijay Divas, join the nation in saluting our brave Indian Armed Forces whose valour led to a decisive victory in the 1971 war. We will always be grateful for their service and sacrifices," Jaishankar tweeted.

Every year, India celebrates December 16 as Vijay Diwas to remember its historic victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande hosted an 'At Home' event on Thursday on the eve of the Vijay Diwas which was attended by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi among others.

Nation will always be indebted to armed forces: PM Modi on Vijay Diwas 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to armed forces on Vijay Diwas, saying the nation will always be indebted to them for their role in keeping the country safe and secure.

Vijay Diwas is observed on December 16 to commemorate India's win over Pakistan in the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh as a sovereign country.

The prime minister tweeted, "On Vijay Diwas, I pay homage to all those brave armed forces personnel who ensured India attained an exceptional win in the 1971 war.

Our nation will always be indebted to the armed forces for their role in keeping the country safe and secure.

Prez Murmu recalls unparalleled courage, sacrifice of armed forces on Vijay Diwas 

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said the nation remembers with gratitude the exceptional valour displayed by the country's armed forces during the 1971 war, and stories of their unparalleled courage and sacrifice continue to inspire every Indian.

Vijay Diwas commemorates India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. Bangladesh, then part of Pakistan, became an independent country after the war.

"On Vijay Diwas, we remember with gratitude the exceptional valour displayed by our armed forces during the 1971 war. Stories of their unparalleled courage and sacrifice for the nation continue to inspire every Indian," Murmu tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijay Diwas Bangladesh India pakistan
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp