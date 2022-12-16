1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The 1971 war was the triumph of humanity over inhumanity and justice over injustice, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday on the occasion of Vijay Diwas that marks India's decisive victory over Pakistan which led to the birth of Bangladesh.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also saluted the brave Indian Armed Forces whose valour led to the victory in the war.

"Today, on Vijay Diwas, the Nation salutes the exemplary courage, bravery and sacrifice of India's Armed Forces. The 1971 war was the triumph of humanity over inhumanity, virtue over misconduct and justice over injustice. India is proud of its Armed Forces," Singh tweeted.

Around 93,000 Pakistani troops surrendered before the joint forces of the Indian Army and the "Mukti Bahini" on December 16, 1971, which paved the way for the birth of Bangladesh.

"On Vijay Divas, join the nation in saluting our brave Indian Armed Forces whose valour led to a decisive victory in the 1971 war. We will always be grateful for their service and sacrifices," Jaishankar tweeted.

On Vijay Divas, join the nation in saluting our brave Indian Armed Forces whose valor led to a decisive victory in the 1971 war.



We will always be grateful for their service and sacrifices. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 16, 2022

Every year, India celebrates December 16 as Vijay Diwas to remember its historic victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande hosted an 'At Home' event on Thursday on the eve of the Vijay Diwas which was attended by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi among others.

Nation will always be indebted to armed forces: PM Modi on Vijay Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to armed forces on Vijay Diwas, saying the nation will always be indebted to them for their role in keeping the country safe and secure.

Vijay Diwas is observed on December 16 to commemorate India's win over Pakistan in the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh as a sovereign country.

The prime minister tweeted, "On Vijay Diwas, I pay homage to all those brave armed forces personnel who ensured India attained an exceptional win in the 1971 war.

On Vijay Diwas, I pay homage to all those brave armed forces personnel who ensured India attained an exceptional win in the 1971 war. Our nation will always be indebted to the armed forces for their role in keeping the country safe and secure. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2022

Our nation will always be indebted to the armed forces for their role in keeping the country safe and secure.

Prez Murmu recalls unparalleled courage, sacrifice of armed forces on Vijay Diwas

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said the nation remembers with gratitude the exceptional valour displayed by the country's armed forces during the 1971 war, and stories of their unparalleled courage and sacrifice continue to inspire every Indian.

Vijay Diwas commemorates India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. Bangladesh, then part of Pakistan, became an independent country after the war.

On Vijay Diwas, we remember with gratitude the exceptional valour displayed by our armed forces during the 1971 war. Stories of their unparalleled courage and sacrifice for the nation continue to inspire every Indian. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 16, 2022

"On Vijay Diwas, we remember with gratitude the exceptional valour displayed by our armed forces during the 1971 war. Stories of their unparalleled courage and sacrifice for the nation continue to inspire every Indian," Murmu tweeted.

