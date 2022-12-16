Home Nation

Chance or skill? GoM divided over online gaming

There is a lot of confusion whether GST should be levied on the full face value or gross gaming revenue. The GST Council is expected to take a call on this on Saturday.

Published: 16th December 2022 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2022 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Online Gaming is becoming popular in India.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Monika Yadav
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Group of Ministers (GoM) formed to decide taxation for casinos, race courses and online gaming has submitted its second report to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the panel’s head Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma tweeted on Thursday. 

The GoM, in its previous meeting in November had agreed on a 28% GST on online gaming, casinos and horse racing. However, sources privy to the matter told this newspaper that the latest report has been submitted without any consensus on the way tax should be levied on these transactions. The matter is likely to be taken up at  the GST Council meet on Saturday, they added. 

There is a lot of confusion whether GST should be levied on the full face value or gross gaming revenue. The GST Council is expected to take a call on this on Saturday. There are differences of view on the GST rate as well. Currently, 18% GST is levied on online gaming. The tax is levied on gross revenue, which includes fees charged by gaming portals. 

Goa, whose transport and industries minister Mauvin Godinho is also a part of the GoM, has been batting for 18% GST. So do industry players, as they believe online gaming is a ‘game of skill’ unlike casinos and horse racing, which are ‘games of chance’.

The GoM was supposed to finalise the revised report by August 10, but submission was postponed due to lack of clarity on the taxation process. According to experts, higher taxation or incorrect levy could lead to revenue loss for the government as users are likely to shift from legitimate online gaming platforms to offshore betting and gambling platforms. In its recent report on ‘international best practices in GST for online gaming’, law firm Lakhsmikumaran & Sridharan notes that most leading economies including the UK, Australia and Singapore follow the “tax on gross gaming revenue” model. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Group of Ministers taxation for casinos race courses online gaming GST
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp