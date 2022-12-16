Home Nation

Chandigarh Diary: When Harsimrat rode a Royal Enfield

Harsimrat even took chief guest at the event AAP MLA Jagroop Gill for a spin on her motorbike. Photos were clicked of the two after the AAP MLA had reluctantly agreed to her offer to ride pillion.

Published: 16th December 2022 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2022 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Former Union minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal. (File Photo)

Former Union minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal. (File Photo)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

When Harsimrat rode a Royal Enfield
Former Union minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who is Member of Parliament from Bathinda, surprised everyone present at the Virasati Mela in her constituency as she reached unannounced driving a Royal Enfield motorcycle. Harsimrat even took chief guest at the event AAP MLA Jagroop Gill for a spin on her motorbike. Photos were clicked of the two after the AAP MLA had reluctantly agreed to her offer to ride pillion with her. Gill was also left blushing when Harsimrat quipped, “Hun bhaja ke lai jayiye,” and all those present burst into laughter. 

Photos of Sukhu’s shoe mix-up goes viral
Pieces are being written all over about the simplicity of Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, whose photos from a party event where he had wrongfully switch one of his shoes has gone viral recently. During the race for the CM post, Sukhu had attended a Congress Legislative Party meet, where he was seeing wearing shoes of different colours. Apparently, Sukhu mixed up his footwear after he had lost one of his shoes. He later noticed that he was wearing the wrong pair and photos of his simplicity went viral. The other shoe was of a photojournalist who had at the same time lost one of his shoes in the commotion. 

Expelled SAD leader’s exposé on Badals 
The relation between Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal and his brother-in-law Adesh Partap Singh Kairon have always remained strained but nobody spoke about it in public. But the cat is out of the bag as former party leader and ex-SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur – who was some time back shown the door from the party – reportedly told party cadre of her constituency that she had received complaints from within the Badal family that Sukhbir himself had damaged the party. The discontent was voiced by none other that his elder sister Parneet Kaur – Kairon’s spouse. She even confided that Sukhbir had wronged her, claimed the former SGPC chief. 

Harpreet Bajwa
Our correspondent in Chandigarh
hsbajwa73@gmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harsimrat Kaur Badal AAP Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Sukhbir Singh Badal Shiromani Akali Dal
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp