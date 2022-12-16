Chandigarh Diary: When Harsimrat rode a Royal Enfield

Harpreet Bajwa By

When Harsimrat rode a Royal Enfield

Former Union minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who is Member of Parliament from Bathinda, surprised everyone present at the Virasati Mela in her constituency as she reached unannounced driving a Royal Enfield motorcycle. Harsimrat even took chief guest at the event AAP MLA Jagroop Gill for a spin on her motorbike. Photos were clicked of the two after the AAP MLA had reluctantly agreed to her offer to ride pillion with her. Gill was also left blushing when Harsimrat quipped, “Hun bhaja ke lai jayiye,” and all those present burst into laughter.

Photos of Sukhu’s shoe mix-up goes viral

Pieces are being written all over about the simplicity of Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, whose photos from a party event where he had wrongfully switch one of his shoes has gone viral recently. During the race for the CM post, Sukhu had attended a Congress Legislative Party meet, where he was seeing wearing shoes of different colours. Apparently, Sukhu mixed up his footwear after he had lost one of his shoes. He later noticed that he was wearing the wrong pair and photos of his simplicity went viral. The other shoe was of a photojournalist who had at the same time lost one of his shoes in the commotion.

Expelled SAD leader’s exposé on Badals

The relation between Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal and his brother-in-law Adesh Partap Singh Kairon have always remained strained but nobody spoke about it in public. But the cat is out of the bag as former party leader and ex-SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur – who was some time back shown the door from the party – reportedly told party cadre of her constituency that she had received complaints from within the Badal family that Sukhbir himself had damaged the party. The discontent was voiced by none other that his elder sister Parneet Kaur – Kairon’s spouse. She even confided that Sukhbir had wronged her, claimed the former SGPC chief.

